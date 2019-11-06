Ontario PCs To Spend $778 Million To Reverse Their Own Cuts

Chris Young/Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford sits at the Ontario legislature ahead of the fall economic statement in Toronto on Nov. 6, 2019.

TORONTO — The Ontario government is spending at least $778 million this year on programs it originally cut in its 2019 budget.

Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government said it would spend $163.8 billion this year in its fall economic statement introduced by Finance Minister Rod Phillips at Queen’s Park Wednesday.

That’s up $400 million from the $163.4 billion the government said it would spend in its April budget. Some of this spending was covered by an already-accounted for contingency fund, according to the economic statement, which is why $1.3 billion in new spending is less than the increase in the “total expense.”

These are the reinstated expenses that the PCs had previously said they’d eliminate:

$41 million for public health units,

$26 million for land ambulance operations,

$122 million for municipalities to use for child care,

$310 million to fund the Transition Child Benefit and for people on social assistance now that some of the PCs’ changes to Ontario Works and the Ontario Disability Support Program have been abandoned,

$279 million for the Ontario Autism Program

Ontario’s deficit is now expected to be $9 billion this year, down from the $10.3-billion figure in the April budget.

Phillips said the statement showed his government’s “balanced and prudent approach to governing,” as he introduced the corresponding bill in the legislature.