Andrew Francis Wallace via Getty Images Shoppers Drug Mart at Lake Shore Blvd. E. and Leslie St. in Toronto on March 27, 2017.

TORONTO — Select Ontario pharmacies began offering COVID-19 tests on Friday but confusion over how to book one and who qualified for the assessments saw several people turned away. The province announced the appointment-only tests for certain asymptomatic individuals earlier this week, saying they would help ease the burden on busy assessment centres. But only certain individuals — such as those with loved ones in long-term care homes, close contacts of a known case or high-risk workers — are eligible to get the tests offered at up to 60 locations. Laura Smith said she didn’t realize pharmacy testing was for certain people and by appointment only. She showed up at a Shoppers Drug Mart at 8 a.m. after being notified of a possible exposure by the COVID Alert app, but was turned away. “I didn’t see where to schedule so I came by,” said Smith, who said it was her first time trying to get tested. “Now I know,” she said with a shrug, adding that she planned to head to an assessment centre to wait in line. The launch of pharmacy screening came a day after the provincial government changed its guidelines around who can get a test.

THE CANADIAN PRESS Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday.

Premier Doug Ford had previously said anyone who wanted a test could get one but announced Thursday that those without symptoms should stay away from the testing sites, with some exceptions. That means some asymptomatic people who want reassurance they don’t have the virus will not have access to testing offered by the province. Sam White, who also showed up at a pharmacy without an appointment, said he had been seeking peace of mind before travelling to the United Kingdom. “It’s still pretty confusing,” White said. “Because I’m travelling I do want to know, because I don’t want to be infecting anyone else.” At the same pharmacy, Afifa Faisal said she was turned away from booking a test for her four-year-old son because he was too young to get one at a pharmacy. “I’m glad they have pharmacies for COVID testing — I just wish that they had clarified it was for kids five and over,” she said, adding that staff told her the wait-list had already grown to more than 500 people. Health Minister Christine Elliott said Friday the government knew it would take time for the public to fully understand the changes to testing criteria. She noted the eligibility requirements around pharmacy testing were to ensure priority groups could have quick access to tests. “I know there has been some confusion,” she said. “We want to make sure that people who absolutely need to be tested, who are asymptomatic, can go quickly to receive their test.”