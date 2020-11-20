Longtime Ontario Police Officer Killed In Manitoulin Island Shooting

OPP Const. Marc Hovingh was a member of the Ontario Provincial Police service for 28 years. The officer was shot and killed Thursday after arriving at a property on Gore Bay, Ont.

A longtime provincial police officer was killed Thursday in a shooting that also left a civilian dead in the tight-knit community of Manitoulin Island in Ontario’s Georgian Bay. The officer has been identified as Const. Marc Hovingh, who had been a member of the service for 28 years and worked out of the Little Current detachment. The officer had been called to investigate an “unwanted man” on a property in Gore Bay, Ont., early Thursday afternoon, the province’s police watchdog said. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Hovingh was shot and killed after he arrived at the scene. “Our hearts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this tragic time,” Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Commissioner Thomas Carrique said in a tweet.

With great sadness I advise that PC Marc Hovingh, a 28 year veteran of the #OPP, has succumbed to his injuries sustained while bravely serving in the line of duty. Our hearts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this tragic time #HeroesInLifepic.twitter.com/9cVsYhUqcv — Thomas Carrique (@OPPCommissioner) November 19, 2020

The man on the property was also shot, and died after being taken to hospital, the SIU said. There’s no word on his identity at this time. Initial reports suggested a second officer was shot as well, but officials later said that’s not the case. The news quickly made its way through the small island community, said Dan Osborne, mayor of Gore Bay, one of several towns on the island. He said he heard the sirens blaring early in the afternoon. “We’re a large island, but we are small in numbers,” he said. “Everybody knows everyone, and it’s pretty devastating.” Manitoulin, which is southwest of Sudbury, Ont., is the largest freshwater island in the world, and a popular vacation spot in the summer.

Michael Mantha, who represents Manitoulin Island in the provincial legislature, said OPP officers are an important part of the community. “On Manitoulin Island, OPP officers are our friends and our neighbours. On duty and off, they play an active role in Manitoulin life,” he said. “We will be forever changed by the devastating loss of one of our own.” Premier Doug Ford was also among those offering condolences for Hovingh in the hours after the incident. “My thoughts are with all the brave men and women on the frontlines who put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe,” he said in a written statement, adding that the flags outside Queens Park would be lowered in Hovingh’s honour. NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the NDP is also grieving. “The sorrow of an officer fallen will be felt province-wide,” she said.

My statement on the shooting in Manitoulin Island pic.twitter.com/LHryeyZoxv — Doug Ford (@fordnation) November 19, 2020

The sorrow of an officer fallen will be felt province-wide. We are so saddened to learn that OPP Constable Marc Hovingh has been killed, and that a second officer has sustained injuries on Manitoulin Island in the line of duty today. — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) November 19, 2020

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2020.