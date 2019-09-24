OPP Won’t Be Releasing Gender Of People Charged With Crimes Anymore

Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press An Ontario Provincial Police officer stands at a news conference in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they are no longer releasing the gender of people who are charged with crimes or that of their alleged victims, citing concerns over privacy and a broader shift on the issue of gender identity.

OPP spokeswoman Sgt. Carolle Dionne said Monday that during a recent review of legislation, the force found the provincial Police Services Act does not require that information to be made public.

The force then proactively decided to stop releasing gender information out of caution and in an effort to “be progressive in the change of times,” she said.

Dionne noted drivers’ licences and other identification documents are no longer required to list gender and officers should not be making assumptions based on a person’s appearance.

“We’re using ‘the individual,’ ‘the accused,’ or ‘the driver,’ or ‘the suspect’ or ‘a person of interest,’ to remain gender-neutral,” she said.

Data on gender will still be collected for analytical purposes, however, and other personal information — such as name, age and hometown — will be made public, she said.