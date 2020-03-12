Ontario Public Schools To Close For 2 Weeks In Response To COVID-19

TORONTO — The Ontario government will close all publicly-funded schools until April 5 in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

“The health and well-being of Ontarians is our government’s number one priority,” Premier Doug Ford said in a joint statement with his ministers of health and education Thursday.

“The Minister of Education has issued a Ministerial Order to close all publicly funded schools in Ontario for two weeks following March break, in response to the emergence in Ontario of COVID-19 ... This means that Ontario schools have been ordered to remain closed from March 14 through to April 5, 2020,” the statement said.

“We recognize the significant impact this decision will have on families, students, schools, as well as the broader community, but this precaution is necessary to keep people safe.”

This is a developing story. More to come.