CHRIS YOUNG/THE CANADIAN PRESS Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario president Sam Hammond addresses the media in Toronto on Friday.

TORONTO — Public elementary teachers and education workers in Ontario have voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike should it become necessary, with the union representing them calling the result an “overwhelming” mandate. The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario said Friday talks with the province at the central bargaining table have not progressed in any meaningful way. The union said almost every issue — from class sizes to salary — has become a sticking point in the negotiations. ETFO president Sam Hammond would not lay out a timeline for a potential strike, but he said the union would meet with a conciliator on Monday. Premier Doug Ford, meanwhile, told the Toronto radio station NewsTalk1010 that he was not surprised by the results of the vote but would not negotiate with the union in public. Watch: Ontario politicians spar over education policy. Story continues below.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce, said in a statement the government’s team remains committed to reaching a negotiated deal. “While our government has been a reasonable and constructive force at the bargaining table ... ETFO has taken another escalating step towards a strike which will disproportionately hurt our kids,” he said. “Strike action caused by unions could mean school closures, disruption, and uncertainty for students and parents.” High school teachers and teachers in the English Catholic system are also holding strike votes, with results expected in the next couple of weeks. This round of bargaining has been tense, as it comes amid government attempts to impose caps on wage increases for public sector workers and increase class sizes, which will mean thousands of fewer teachers in the system.