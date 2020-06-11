Ontario Wants Public Transit Riders To Wear A Mask

Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS A TTC worker wears a mask while stepping off a bus in Toronto on April 23, 2020. Barriers between drivers and passengers are being recommended for TTC vehicles.

Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) board member Shelley Carroll says masks will be mandatory on city transit.

It also urges commuters to practice physical distancing and hand-washing, and the installation of barriers between drivers and passengers along with frequent cleanings.

TORONTO — Ontario is recommending passengers wear masks on public transit to fight the spread of COVID-19 .

She also tells television station CP24 that the TTC will initially offer masks to riders who do not have one.

The mask recommendation comes as the province releases safety guidance to transit agencies as the economy reopens and people return to work.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney says the guidelines were designed in consultation with health and transit authorities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2020