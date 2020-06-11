NEWS
06/11/2020 11:04 EDT

Ontario Wants Public Transit Riders To Wear A Mask

Face coverings will be mandatory on the TTC, a board member says.

  • The Canadian Press
Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS
A TTC worker wears a mask while stepping off a bus in Toronto on April 23, 2020. Barriers between drivers and passengers are being recommended for TTC vehicles.

TORONTO — Ontario is recommending passengers wear masks on public transit to fight the spread of COVID-19.

It also urges commuters to practice physical distancing and hand-washing, and the installation of barriers between drivers and passengers along with frequent cleanings.

Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) board member Shelley Carroll says masks will be mandatory on city transit.

READ MORE

She also tells television station CP24 that the TTC will initially offer masks to riders who do not have one.

The mask recommendation comes as the province releases safety guidance to transit agencies as the economy reopens and people return to work.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney says the guidelines were designed in consultation with health and transit authorities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2020

  • The Canadian Press
MORE: ontario politics coronavirus covid-19 ttc transport