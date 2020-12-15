Anastasiia Shavshyna via Getty Images Police said a "pug-like" dog was found in the vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police officers who attended a single-vehicle collision in North Grenville, just south of Ottawa, found an unusual culprit with their paws on the wheel: the family dog. The incident occurred Dec. 9, when officers responded to reports of a car in the ditch. Not only was there a car in the ditch, there was also a “pug-like dog” in the car.

#GrenvilleOPP had a unique culprit in a single vehicle collision. On Dec 9th officers were called to Johnston Rd in @North_Grenville A vehicle had been inadvertently set in motion by a dog inside. The owner sustained minor injuries attempting to stop the vehicle. #BadDog ^bd pic.twitter.com/V8A03oqt5r — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) December 15, 2020

Officers determined that the owner had left the engine running with the pug inside, who accidentally kicked it into gear and drove it straight into the ditch. No one ever said pugs were known for their driving skills. Wrinkly faces, adorable eyes, maybe, but definitely not operating a human-sized motor vehicle. Sharing the story on social media, the OPP opened up plenty of opportunity for some top-notch driving dog puns, and Canadians delivered.

Was it a Fur-rari? ^dr — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 15, 2020

Told investigators that we were barking up the wrong tree! — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) December 15, 2020

That must have been a ruff ride. — Brenda Ryckman (@ibrenane1) December 15, 2020

can the dog drive stick? — KC (@blacklabdog613) December 15, 2020

Grenville County OPP did not respond to HuffPost Canada’s request for comment. In an interview with the Ottawa Citizen, acting Sgt. Anne Collins said finding the dog inside was certainly a surprise, and no charges would be laid against the first-time offending canine or its owner. I, for one, am looking forward to the pug’s starring role in “The Fast And The Furious: East Ontario Drift.”