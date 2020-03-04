Tijana Martin/THE CANADIAN PRESS Demonstrators make their way to Queen's Park during the Toronto Women's March on Jan. 19, 2019.

TORONTO — The Ontario government will not provide cash-strapped rape crisis centres with any additional funding this year, despite a spike in demand from sexual assault victims in need of help.

The Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres was informed by the Ministry of the Attorney General late last week that the one-time funding bump of $1 million provided in 2019 to 42 centres would not continue, coalition coordinator Nicole Pietsch told HuffPost Canada.

That means their total annual funding is back to $14.8 million, despite a promise by the previous Liberal government to implement a permanent 33 per cent increase. It would’ve been the first significant funding boost since 2011.

Sexual assault survivors are already waiting more than six months for counselling in cities such as Toronto, Hamilton, Niagara and Waterloo, Pietsch said.

“That becomes very arduous for survivors reaching out for the first time and hoping to speak to someone,” she said. “Sexual violence survivors are often forced to turn to more costly services such as emergency rooms or family doctors.

“It’s our position nobody should have to wait for services.”

