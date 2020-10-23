Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images People line up for COVID-19 test outside an assessment centre in Toronto on Oct. 15, 2020.

Ontario will use its first batch of COVID-19 rapid tests in remote communities and in outbreak situations to help reduce the turnaround time in getting results.

Provincial health officials say Ontario is set to receive and roll out roughly 100,000 rapid tests next month, with more to be delivered in the future.

Those tests will be polymerase chain reaction tests, or PCR, which search for the presence of the virus’s genetic material.

The province also expects to receive antigen-based rapid tests next month - which look for specific markers on the outside of a virus - but officials say it’s not yet known how many.