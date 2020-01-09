Andrew Francis Wallace via Getty Images Ontario resident Linda Hogarth poses with her red and white health card in 2010. She wanted to become an organ donor, but that health card model didn't give her the opportunity.

TORONTO — Hundreds of thousands of Ontarians will soon have to say goodbye for good to their old, red-and-white health cards.

The government has set July 1 as the date the cards will no longer be accepted — more than 25 years after the province first announced those cards would be phased out.

There are still about 300,000 red-and-white health cards in circulation, representing about two per cent of all Ontario health cards.

Those cards are more susceptible to fraud than the newer cards, which feature a photo and a signature, said Health Minister Christine Elliott.

“After July 1, the card will not be accepted for services,” Elliott said in an interview. “Hospitals, if someone attends with an emergency where they need medical attention right away, of course they won’t be denied care, but they will be receiving the hospital bill for those services.”

