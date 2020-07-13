Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS Ontario Premier Doug Ford arrives for the daily briefing in Toronto on June 12, 2020.

TORONTO — Ontario says much of the province will progress to Stage 3 of the government’s COVID-19 reopening plan this week.

The province says 24 regions will move to the next stage on Friday, while 10 others — including Toronto and Peel Region — will remain in Stage 2.

The government says more time is needed to assess those areas’s readiness to move to the next stage.

The new rules will see restaurants, gyms, and casinos reopen, with limits on how many people can be inside at a time.

Indoor gathering limits will increase to a maximum of 50 people, while outdoor gathering limits will increase to a maximum of 100 people.

The province says it will still require people to practice physical distancing with anyone who is not in their 10-person “social circle.”

A number of businesses considered “high-risk” will remain closed, including amusement parks, buffet-style restaurants, and overnight children’s camps.

Watch: Ontario to pilot contact tracing app. Story continues below.