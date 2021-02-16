'We Aren’t Reopening The Province' Says Ford, As Stay Home Order Lifts

Getty Premier Doug Ford at his daily press briefing in Toronto.

TORONTO — Ontario’s premier defended the lifting of a stay-home order for the majority of the province’s regions Tuesday despite warnings it could lead to a third wave.

Premier Doug Ford said the government won’t hesitate to use an “emergency brake” to swiftly move regions back into lockdown if COVID-19 cases spike.

“We aren’t reopening the province,” Ford said as Ontario’s legislature began its spring session.

“We’re transitioning. We’re transitioning into the framework that was laid out by the health team ... and we won’t hesitate to pull on the brakes at any given time.”

Twenty-seven regions moved back on Tuesday to the colour-coded pandemic restrictions system used prior to a province-wide lockdown that began on Boxing Day.

Niagara Region was the only one to move to the strictest grey-lockdown category, which allows most businesses to open at 25 per cent capacity.