Ontario Launches 57 Scholarships To Honour Canadians Killed In Iran Crash

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images Mourners are seen here in Toronto on Jan. 10 as they console one another during a vigil for the victims of a plane crash in Iran that claimed the lives of 57 Canadians earlier this month.

TORONTO — Ontario is creating 57 new post-secondary scholarships to honour the victims of the Iran plane crash that left no survivors last week.

Premier Doug Ford says in a statement that a new government fund will disperse $10,000 scholarships in memory of each of the 57 Canadian victims of the Ukraine International Airlines crash.

More than a dozen Ontario post-secondary institutions lost students or faculty when the plane was mistakenly shot down near Tehran last Wednesday.

Ford — who is to formally announce the scholarships at a news conference on Thursday morning — says the scholarships will be established for the start of the 2021-2022 academic year.

The province says criteria for the scholarships will be based on academic merit and financial need, and recipients will be determined in consultation with the schools and families of the victims.