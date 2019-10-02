HuffPost Canada Laura Walton, president of a union council that represents 55,000 non-teaching staff at Ontario schools, speaks to reporters at Queen's Park in this Sept. 3, 2019 file photo.

Non-teaching staff at Ontario’s schools could walk off the job as early as Monday.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Ontario School Board Council of Unions gave five-day strike action notice Wednesday.

“This is to apply pressure,” union president Laura Walton said at Queen’s Park.

Her workers, who include custodians, education assistants, librarians and secretaries, have been on a work-to-rule campaign for three days.

Contracts for all school workers, including CUPE members and teachers, expired on Aug. 31.

More to come.