THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mark Spowart School workers from CUPE 101 striking in London, Ont., on May 29, 2015.

TORONTO — Ontario’s provincial government has eked out a deal with the union that represents education workers, avoiding a strike deadline by just hours.

The 55,000 school workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees began a work-to-rule campaign last week that failed to pressure the province into making concessions in a collective agreement.

They then announced that they’d strike if they didn’t reach a deal by 12:01 a.m. on Monday.