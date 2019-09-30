Thousands Of Ontario School Staff Start Cutting Back On Extra Work

Christopher Katsarov/THE CANADIAN PRESS Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaks to teachers in Toronto on Aug. 22, 2019.

TORONTO — Tens of thousands of education workers across Ontario have begun a work-to-rule campaign in a bid to pressure the provincial government into making concessions in contract negotiations.

The union representing 55,000 custodians, clerical workers and early childhood educators across the province made the announcement Sunday night after mediation broke down over the weekend.

CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions says the workers will stop working overtime and performing extra duties.