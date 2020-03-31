Ontario Public Schools Outline Plan To Begin Teaching Kids Online

Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaks at a news conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on March 20. The province closed schools for the two weeks following March break in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TORONTO — Ontario’s education minister is expected to announce an e-learning plan for the province’s students during COVID-19 school closures.

Earlier this month, Stephen Lecce ordered schools closed for two weeks following March break, and the premier said last week schools will not be reopening April 6.

Lecce and Colleges and Universities Minister Ross Romano are set to join Premier Doug Ford for an announcement on Tuesday afternoon.