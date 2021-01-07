Most Schools In Ontario To Remain Closed Until Jan. 25

TORONTO — Ontario says its schools will remain closed for in-person learning until Jan. 25. The province’s chief medical officer of health says the move is being made to ensure students and staff in schools remain safe as rates of COVID-19 increase. All students are currently learning online as part of a provincial lockdown, but those in northern Ontario and elementary students in southern Ontario were supposed to return to schools next week. Premier Doug Ford says he received new data Wednesday night that indicates COVID-19 positivity rates amongst children have been increasing. That data has caused concern about the reopening of schools and Premier Doug Ford said the province’s chief medical officer of health will make an announcement later this afternoon on the matter. “Again folks, we will get through it,” Ford said during a photo opportunity at a Toronto hospital. “The Number 1 priority is not to put our kids in jeopardy and I will never do that, especially at the rates we’re seeing. We’re seeing the numbers climb.”

Ford defended his government’s plan for schools, stressing that it had been working and that the virus is being transmitted in the community and through family gatherings. “We went through Christmas (and) everyone got together,” he said. On Wednesday, the province’s largest teachers’ union called on all local public health units to reconsider reopening elementary schools next week. The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, which represents 83,000 educators, said health units should use their authority to intervene, especially where transmission rates are high. Union president Sam Hammond said teachers know that in-person learning is the most effective environment for students but the province is at the height of the pandemic. “It makes no sense for the government to send students, teachers and education workers back to school while the province is locked for another two to three weeks,” Hammond said in a statement.

