Frank Gunn/Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions at his daily COVID-19 briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto on May 15, 2020.

TORONTO — Ontario students will not return to school this year, Premier Doug Ford announced Tuesday.

“I’m just not going to risk it,” Ford said.

The government previously said that school would be cancelled until at least May 31.

Schools haven’t been in session since March 13, when there were just 59 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

As of Tuesday morning, the province had 23,384 cases of the disease and 1,919 had died of it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

