Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is sworn in at Queen's Park in Toronto on June 20, 2019.

TORONTO — The Ontario government has released the new sexual-education curriculum, replacing a much-criticized teaching plan brought in after the Progressive Conservatives took power last year. The province says the curriculum for Grades 1 to 8 has been updated following feedback from the public and consultation with experts.

The sex-ed curriculum comes after an interim teaching plan based on 1998 materials was put in place after the 2015 curriculum from the previous Liberal government was repealed. The Tories scrapped the modernized curriculum that addressed consent, online bullying, sexting, same-sex relationships and gender identity. Watch: Ontario students staged a walk-out last year over the sex-ed curriculum. Story continues below.