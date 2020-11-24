Ontario Small Businesses Turn To Controversial Stunts As Lockdown Begins

TORONTO — Business owners in Toronto are turning to stunts and dramatic measures in an effort to stay afloat amid renewed lockdown measures put in place by the Ontario government to combat the growing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Storefronts in the Roncesvalles Village neighbourhood of Toronto were wrapped in brown paper marked with “for lease” messages as part of a campaign to warn residents that local independent businesses are in peril.

If we don’t support local business, this is what it’s going to look like in @RoncesVillage. Shop local! pic.twitter.com/7oc1rk6zz8 — Spencer Julien (@SpencerJulien) November 24, 2020

The campaign, launched by the Roncesvalles Village Business Improvement Area, aims to encourage the support of local small businesses over online retail giant Amazon.com or big box stores such as Costco and Walmart, which are not subject to the same lockdown restrictions. In the Etobicoke area of the city, Adamson Barbecue decided to open for indoor dining, drawing crowds to the restaurant on Tuesday afternoon.

Adamson BBQ owner Adam Skelly seems to be enjoying this. He was head nodding to Rage Against the Machine and grinning ear to ear as bylaw officers walked in (he’s in blue and black plaid). Then told media to get off his property. #covid19ontariopic.twitter.com/D2Dgw9NgRU — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) November 24, 2020