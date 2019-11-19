Ontario Spent $231 Million To Rip Up Green Energy Contracts

Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press Wind turbines at the White Pine Wind project can be seen near a hay field in Milford, Ont., on July 12, 2018.

TORONTO — Ontario spent $231 million last year to tear up over 750 renewable energy contracts. Associate Energy Minister Bill Walker defended the cost today, blaming the previous Liberal government for signing the deals while the province had an oversupply of electricity. The Progressive Conservative government cancelled the contracts last July, just weeks after winning the provincial election.