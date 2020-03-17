Ontario Declares State Of Emergency Over COVID-19 Pandemic

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re facing an unprecedented time in our history,” Ford said. “This was a decision that was not made lightly.”

The premier said the order will come into effect immediately. It bans public events of more than 50 people, including parades, events and services within places of worship until March 31.

Ford called it an “extraordinary measure to ensure the health sector has every power possible to fight the spread of this virus.”

The province has also ordered the closure of all facilities providing indoor recreation programs, all public libraries, all private schools, all licensed childcare centres, all theatres, cinemas and concert venues, and all bars and restaurants except to provide takeout food and delivery.

“We need to do everything possible to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Ford told reporters in Toronto. “The health and well-being over every Ontarian must be our No. 1 priority.”