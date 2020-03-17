Ontario Declares State Of Emergency Over COVID-19 Pandemic

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re facing an unprecedented time in our history,” Ford said. “This was a decision that was not made lightly.”
The premier said the order will come into effect immediately. It bans public events of more than 50 people, including parades, events and services within places of worship until March 31.
Ford called it an “extraordinary measure to ensure the health sector has every power possible to fight the spread of this virus.”
The province has also ordered the closure of all facilities providing indoor recreation programs, all public libraries, all private schools, all licensed childcare centres, all theatres, cinemas and concert venues, and all bars and restaurants except to provide takeout food and delivery.
“We need to do everything possible to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Ford told reporters in Toronto. “The health and well-being over every Ontarian must be our No. 1 priority.”
Ford said the majority businesses won’t be affected by the order. Essential services such as grocery stores will continue to operate. Shopping malls, public transportation and liquor stores have not been closed at this time.
“I want to be very clear about what this means and what this doesn’t mean. This is not a provincial shutdown. I repeat, this is not a provincial shutdown. The vast majority of businesses including those most vital to day-to-day life will not be affected by this order.”
Ontario has set aside a $100-million contingency fund, and is receiving $200 million from the federal government. That money is all being directed to health-care resources, Ford said, and a provincial support package for businesses is in the works.
“Over $304 million has been committed to more beds, assessment centres, medical supplies and ensuring resources for northern, rural and remote communities,” Ford tweeted Thursday.
Ontario has reported a total of 177 cases of COVID-19, though that number is set to be updated later on Tuesday morning.
So far, at least 424 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported as of Thursday morning.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 17, 2020.
With files from HuffPost Canada