OTTAWA — Many Ontarians received an automated text message over the weekend, asking if they agree that the carbon tax must be scrapped.

Who’s behind the campaign and what they plan to do with the responses is a mystery, and could remain so.

The message purports to be from “Sue” from a heretofore unknown group called Ontario Strong.

A group by that name does have a website but it appears to be a work-in-progress that imparts little information, other than a brief mission statement that exhorts people to “stand up for Ontario and be proud of the place we call home.”

The text message appears to be an attempt to identify voters who are opposed to the carbon tax imposed by the federal Liberals, presumably so they can be targeted during the election campaign this fall.

‘How did you get my number, Sue?’

No laws regulate this kind of political advocacy; only after June 30 will anyone spending more than $500 have to register with Elections Canada as a third party, adhering to spending limits and disclosing who they are and, eventually, where their money came from.

In the meantime, some Ontarians who received the mass text message are venting annoyance on social media.

Among those who received the message is Liberal MP Pam Damoff, who represents the riding of Oakville North-Burlington.

“How did you get my number, Sue? And who the heck is Ontario Strong? Is that code for #CPC (Conservative Party of Canada)?” Damoff tweeted Sunday.