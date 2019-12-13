Ontario High School Teachers Plan 1-Day Strike For 3rd Week In A Row

Cole Burston/Canadian Press Striking teachers of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation picket outside of the Toronto District School Board head office on Yonge St. in Dec. 4, 2019.

TORONTO — High school teachers in 10 school boards across Ontario will hold a one-day strike next week — the third in a series of strikes amid contract talks.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation says the job action will take place on Wednesday in certain boards.

Members in other boards will hold information pickets in front of schools and provincial politicians’ offices.

Union president Harvey Bischof says there has been no progress in talks with the government since the last day of bargaining on Dec. 3