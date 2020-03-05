Chris Young/Canadian Press Protesters join a demonstration organized by teachers' unions at the Ontario legislature in Toronto on Feb. 21, 2020.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the lack of progress in contract talks with public school teachers even after the government’s concessions on class size and e-learning shows the ongoing dispute is all about compensation. Ford levelled the criticism at the province’s four major teachers’ unions during debate at the provincial legislature Thursday morning, as educators marched around the building, protesting the contentious talks.

On Tuesday, the Progressive Conservative government offered to increase average high school class sizes from 22 last year to 23 next year — instead of the government’s original target of 28 — and allow an opt-out for e-learning courses the Tories previously said would be mandatory. The premier said Thursday the moves should have paved the way to deals with the unions, but because it hasn’t yet resulted in progress, it shows the real issue keeping the parties from an agreement is teachers’ pay. “My message to the unions is that party is over with the taxpayers money,” Ford said. “Pack your bags and get back into the classroom.” The teachers’ unions have said they would not sign a deal that included class size increases and mandatory online learning — two of the cost-cutting measures the government said were necessary to balance the books. The government has offered teachers a one per cent pay increase, while teachers are asking for closer to two per cent.

Get off the lawn and get back to the table. Stephen Lecce