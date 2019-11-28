Public High School Teachers In Ontario To Strike For 1 Day In December

TORONTO — Ontario’s public high school teachers say they will hold a one-day strike next week as their ongoing labour dispute with the province continues to escalate.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation says it will hold a “provincewide full withdrawal of services” on Wednesday, Dec. 4, if a new deal isn’t reached before then.

Public high school teachers started an administrative work-to-rule campaign on Tuesday that includes not putting comments on report cards, not participating in standardized testing, and not attending certain meetings.