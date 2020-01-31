All But 1 Ontario Teachers' Union Return To The Bargaining Table

Nathan Denette/Canadian Press Teachers with the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario wave to honking cars as they participate in a strike in Toronto on Jan. 20, 2020.

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford says elementary teachers and the government will be at the bargaining table until they strike a deal. “We’re working hard and our minister’s working hard to get a deal. It’s absolutely critical,” he said at an announcement in Brampton, Ont. Friday. Renewed contract talks have entered a third day between the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario and the province, and the union has said it will ramp up its strikes next week if a deal is not reached today. Watch: Premier says his patience won’t last with teachers. Story continues below.

The elementary teachers have been holding one-day, rotating strikes for two weeks — today’s target the Peel and Hamilton-Wentworth boards — but they are planning to walk out at each board twice a week starting Monday if no deal is reached. The two sides returned to the bargaining table Wednesday for the first time since Dec. 19. Catholic teachers also return to the table Meanwhile, in another crack in a teacher-government stalemate, the province’s English Catholic teachers say they will return to the bargaining table after talks broke off earlier this month. Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association president Liz Stuart said they have agreed to return to talks on Monday, but a one-day, provincewide strike set for Tuesday is still on, for now. “We are pleased to be getting back to negotiations,” she said in a statement. “However, it remains to be seen how serious the discussions will be.”