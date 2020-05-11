Ontario Teen Caught Speeding At 308 Km/H In Dad’s Mercedes: Police

BURLINGTON, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they’ve charged a 19-year-old driver for allegedly driving 308 kilometres per hour on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) west of Toronto.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said on Twitter the “egregious” speeding incident happened Saturday night near Burlington, Ont. He called it the fastest speeding incident he’s ever seen.
The QEW has a speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour.
Schmidt said the driver only had a G2 licence and another 19-year-old passenger in the car.
Police said cars who were passed by the driver honked in appreciation when they saw an officer had pulled the vehicle over.
Schmidt said the car was impounded for seven days and the driver’s licence has also been suspended for a week.
He said the driver is facing charges of stunt driving and dangerous driving.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2020
