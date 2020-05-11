Ontario Teen Caught Speeding At 308 Km/H In Dad’s Mercedes: Police

OPP_HSD/Twitter The OPP posted this photo of a Mercedes-Benz being towed after a 19-year-old driver was allegedly caught speeding on the QEW in southern Ontario.

BURLINGTON, Ont.⁠ — Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they’ve charged a 19-year-old driver for allegedly driving 308 kilometres per hour on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) west of Toronto.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said on Twitter the “egregious” speeding incident happened Saturday night near Burlington, Ont. He called it the fastest speeding incident he’s ever seen.

The QEW has a speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour.

Schmidt said the driver only had a G2 licence and another 19-year-old passenger in the car.