Ontario Boy Almost Needed Double-Lung Transplant After Vaping: Doctors

A newly published article says an Ontario teenager’s brush with death due to a lung disease highlights exactly how little the medical community knows about the effects of vaping. The article, published Thursday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, was written by six doctors who treated the 17-year-old boy during a 47-day hospital stay. They say the boy went from being in perfect health to being on life support after just five months of regularly using e-cigarettes. The article outlines his hospitalization in early 2019. During that time, he went on life support and narrowly averted a double-lung transplant. The doctors say his respiratory condition differed from the kinds typically seen in the growing number of confirmed vaping-related cases documented in the United States. They say the teen’s condition resembled the sort of damage usually seen in factory workers forced to breathe in toxic chemicals often seen in products such as microwave popcorn, which are safe to ingest but not to inhale.

We don’t want to see anybody sick, but it’s quite eye-opening when it’s very young people who have been previously healthy. Dr. Simon Landman, physician

The doctors say the boy’s case offers further proof that vaping-related illnesses can take different forms, calling for more research to better understand a trend that’s already sounding alarm bells around the world. “We know that vaping is often seen in a younger population,” said Dr. Simon Landman, a physician at the London Health Sciences Centre who was involved in the teen’s care. “We don’t want to see anybody sick, but it’s quite eye-opening when it’s very young people who have been previously healthy.” Landman said the teen first started receiving medical attention when he arrived at his hometown hospital with a serious, persistent cough. Over time, doctors learned the boy had been regularly vaping for the previous five months, often adding THC — an active ingredient in some cannabis products — to the fluid contained in most vaping devices. Numerous medical professionals have warned that the fluid, which is often flavoured, contains chemicals whose properties are little understood once inhaled. Landman said physicians eliminated a variety of potential causes for the teen’s illness, including infections and inflammatory conditions, before speculating his decline was likely tied to his vaping activity.

Tony Dejak/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS via CP A man using an electronic cigarette exhales in Ohio on Oct. 4, 2019. Health professionals around the world are sounding alarm bells over vaping-related illnesses.