Chris Young/Canadian Press Ontario's government house leader Todd Smith is seen outside the legislative chamber at Queen's Park in Toronto on May 27, 2019.

TORONTO — Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government says the move to extend its summer recess until the end of October has nothing to do with the federal election.

“This was a decision that was made by our cabinet and our team here in Ontario. It’s time for us to sit down, talk on where we’re going to go next, talk to our constituents about what’s important to them,” government House leader Todd Smith told reporters Thursday.

“And we’re going to come back bigger and badder than ever in the fall.”

Ontario’s legislature normally rises after the first week of June until the week after Labour Day, which would be Sept. 9 this year. But the PCs introduced a motion Thursday to break until Oct. 28.

The federal election is on Oct. 21.