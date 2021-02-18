Ontario Will Likely Allow Toronto, Peel To Keep Current Restrictions In Place

The Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at the daily briefing in Toronto on Feb. 8, 2021.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested Thursday that his government would grant a request from Toronto and Peel Region to remain under a stay-at-home order for two more weeks.

The two COVID-19 hot spots are set to have their strict pandemic restrictions loosened on Monday but top local health officials have asked for a delay, saying easing measures next week could lead to more illness and death.

A decision on those two regions, as well as York Region and North Bay, which also remain under a stay-home order, is expected Friday.

Ford said Thursday that he’s “always supported local medical officers of health.”

“No one understands their area, in Peel and Toronto, more than their local medical officers of health,” he said. “I’m sure we’re gonna follow the advice of the doctors.”

Letter asking to keep current restrictions

The top doctors for Toronto and Peel penned a joint letter to the province’s chief medical officer this week asking for current restrictions — which include the closure of non-essential retail — to be kept in place until at least March 9.

Dr. Eileen de Villa and Dr. Lawrence Loh cited concerns about the spread of more contagious COVID-19 variants and still-high levels of hospitalizations when making their request.

Ford said the province was also concerned about variants.

“We have to keep our guard up constantly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. David Williams, the province’s chief medical officer, said he needed to review more data before making a recommendation on Toronto and Peel to the government.

“It’s not just a rigid number that flips the switch,” he said. “It’s a combination of qualitative and quantitative information that feeds into it. That gives us the best advice when we give that up to the ministers and cabinet.”

Williams added that while the province’s cases continue to trend downward, Ontario remains in a “precarious” place because of the variant strains.

Gradual loosening of restrictions started last week

Ford’s government began gradually lifting the stay-at-home order for parts of the province last week, with restrictions being loosened for the majority of Ontario this week. All those regions were transitioned back to the province’s colour-coded restrictions system.

The economic reopening has been taking place despite expert warnings that it might set off a third wave.

In Toronto, the city’s top doctor echoed some of those concerns on Wednesday, saying she has “never been as concerned about the threat of COVID-19 to (residents’) health as I am now.”

York Region’s medical officer of health, however, has said his community is ready to see an easing of the strictest measures.

Dr. Karim Kurji said Thursday that he has recommended York be placed in the red — or second-strictest — category of the province’s tiered restrictions system. Under that category, people can access fitness facilities and dine indoors at restaurants, with limits on capacity.

“I’m not expecting to not get our wishes, but ultimately it is the province’s decision,” he said in an interview Thursday.

Kurji said his public health unit is concerned about the mental health and economic impacts of the lockdown. He added that public health authorities are still asking people to say home except for essential trips.