Feds Promise To Save Ontario Tree-Planting Program Cut By Ford Government

The $420 million fund was announced last year as a way to bypass the province and give money directly to institutions after Ontario cancelled a cap-and-trade system and various green programs that were funded by it.

A spokeswoman for Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says the money comes from Ottawa’s low-carbon economy fund.

Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government cancelled the 50 million trees program amid various other budget cuts.

OTTAWA — The federal government is promising to spend $15 million to save a tree-planting program in Ontario.

McKenna’s announcement comes less than five months from a federal election in which Ontario votes will play a key role.

Forests Ontario had said the program’s cancellation would cause job losses and stall environmental progress.

A spokeswoman for the minister of natural resources and forestry said the program had only planted 27 million trees since 2007.

“This is well short of their initial goal of 50,000,000 trees by 2020,” Justine Lewkowicz said in a statement. “We remind other levels of government that there is only one taxpayer, and that we have committed to balancing Ontario’s budget in a responsible manner.”

