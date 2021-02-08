Ontario NDP Calls For Investigation Into Vaccine Line-Jumping

TORONTO — The Ontario NDP is calling for an investigation into allegations that COVID-19 vaccines are going into the wrong arms while Canada grapples with a shortage. “The limited supply of vaccines Ontario has received to date is jarring; what is even more concerning is the possibility that individuals are jumping the queue and using vaccine for themselves, instead of the seniors who desperately need them,” NDP deputy leader and long-term care critic Sara Singh wrote in a letter Monday to Retired Gen. Rick Hillier, the official in charge of Ontario’s vaccination program.

Ontario Legislative Assembly Ontario NDP deputy leader Sara Singh speaks in the legislature in Toronto on Dec. 1, 2020.

The letter comes after Andrew Iacobelli, the chair of the board of directors of Villa Leonardo Gambin, a long-term care home in Woodbridge, Ont. admitted he had received the vaccine. Iacobelli told HuffPost Canada in a statement that this was done to prevent waste, because the Moderna vaccines the home received were going to expire. A nurse at the home says she was also asked to vaccinate family and friends of several managers and falsely categorize them as “essential caregivers,” according to a letter sent by her union to the Ministry of Health Friday. She told the union a doctor had removed doses “for what appeared to be his personal use.” Union staff are also furious that outsiders were allowed into the home when it was under lockdown and that the vaccine doses didn’t go to vulnerable people.