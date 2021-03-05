Ontario Updates Vaccine Schedule: Over-60s To Be Done In May

Xinhua/the City of Toronto via Getty Images A man wearing a face mask receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at an immunization clini in Toronto on Jan. 18, 2021.

TORONTO — The next phase of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination plan will see shots administered based on risk factors including age, neighbourhood, existing health conditions and inability to work from home.

Here's Ontario's new sped-up COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Over-60s should all be vaccinated by end of May. Essential workers will be eligible in June #onpoli pic.twitter.com/R6fjYLFRU9

Officials presented the updated vaccination timeline today, noting that it does not factor in the newly approved Johnson & Johnson shot and additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine.

Shots will go to seniors 75 and older starting in April with a goal of offering first shots to everyone 60 and older by the end of May.

Doses will also be offered starting in April to people with specific health conditions and some caregivers, including those in congregate settings.