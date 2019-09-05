Ontario Woman Killed By Hurricane Dorian In The Bahamas

GoFundMe Alishia Sabrina Liolli is seen in this photo shared on GoFundMe. The family of the woman from Windsor, Ont., says she died in the Bahamas.

The family of a woman from Windsor, Ont., says she has died in the Bahamas as a result of Hurricane Dorian. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to bring the body of Alishia Sabrina Liolli back to Canada. Watch: Here’s how the Bahamas have been impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Story continues below.

The page says Liolli died from the impact of Hurricane Dorian, which authorities say have left at least 20 people dead in the country. As Thursday afternoon, more than $10,000 has been raised online. The goal is to raise $25,000. The organizer says extra funds will be donated to help rebuild the school she worked at in the Bahamas.