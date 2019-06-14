TORONTO — About 2,400 Ontario public servants are taking voluntary buyouts, the Progressive Conservative government announced Thursday, saying the departures will help the province tackle a multibillion-dollar deficit.

The buyout program for members of the Ontario Public Service will bring an immediate cost of $190 million but will deliver annual savings of $215 million by 2021-22, said Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy.

“We feel we’ve done it in a very thoughtful way,” he said. “In a way that, at the same time, protects those front line workers.”

3,300 workers applied

Civil servants were offered voluntary buyout packages last December, and those who opted for them will have until the end of the year to leave their roles.

Bethlenfalvy said more than 3,300 government workers applied for the program, but about 900 were turned down to protect the “institutional memory” of the public service.

“We can’t hollow out that talent so we were very selective in terms of which roles and which jobs to select,” he said, adding that protecting “safety and security” was an important factor in the decisions.

Bethlenfalvy said the program will help the government deal with an $11.7-billion deficit.

“Our clear objective has been to manage the overall size of the Ontario Public Service, which is a key element in our plan to restore sustainability to the province’s finances,” he said.