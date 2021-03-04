Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, airing this Sunday at 8 p.m., looks to be explosive. But Canadians watching the previews, as per usual, have had to wonder that perennial Canadian question: Can we watch it here?

The answer, luckily for us, is yes.

HuffPost Canada has confirmed that the interview will be airing live on Global on Sunday night. We can tune in Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, just like Americans watching it on CBS.

In the U.S., viewers also have the option to watch the interview live on Paramount+, the online streaming service previously known as CBS All Access. But while Paramount+ is available in Canada as well, Canadians can’t watch the Oprah interview on the streaming service, because it’s licensed to Global, a Paramount spokesperson said.