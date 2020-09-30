Sept. 30 marks Orange Shirt Day in Canada. It’s an annual occasion that asks people across the country to wear orange shirts in honour of residential school survivors like Phyllis Webstad, whose harrowing experience of anti-Indigenous assimilation inspired the day.

To show love to survivors and solidarity with Indigenous youth, people are pairing their orange shirts with special face masks — an accessory that’s not only very visible, but also promotes virus prevention.

Orange Shirt Day face masks carry deep personal meaning

The Beauchamp family from Ottawa were proud to wear shirts stating “Every Child Matters” in English and French, along with their handmade patterned face masks.

Traditions are significant for the family. Todd Beauchamp, who is Algonquin and Atikamekw, said previous generations paid a steep price to avoid the traumatizing residential school system: They left their communities and hid their cultural practices.

Beauchamp told HuffPost Canada that this year, his family wanted their outfits to honour the Indigenous children taken from their homes and express pride in their heritage, while also respecting public health guidelines.

“The masks were made by my mother and represent the matrilineal traditions of our Algonquin ancestors,” Beauchamp said.

Port Hawkesbury, N.S. resident Bryson Syliboy — who goes by he/him pronouns, as well as the Mi’kmaw gender-neutral pronoun Nekm — coordinated his look with a homemade orange face mask, emblazoned with a stripe saying “Every Child Matters.”

“This was my outfit today for work in honour of my mother and relatives that attended the Residential Schools,” Syliboy captioned a photo on Instagram.

Syliboy also carried a skillet, to pay tribute to his grandmother’s defence of her children from the Canadian government’s “Indian Agents,” a historic term for the men who forcibly removed Indigenous children from their homes.

#OrangeShirtDay2019 My grand mother’s cast iron skillet. It was her mother’s, it is about 100 years old. I still use it.



She used it to protect her kids from the Indian Agent trying to take them to Residential School. She smacked him with it and told them to run into the woods pic.twitter.com/BtJOJ8are0 — Bryson The Gaytive (@GaytiveB) September 30, 2019

Many of the masks, including those made by Saskatoon Survivors Circle, feature the common phrase “Every Child Matters,” to remind people that residential school survivors were made to feel worthless through the government’s policies and practices.

And as CBC News reported, residential school survivors like Betsy Head, a recently retired grandmother from Opaskwayak Cree Nation, have been commissioned to make face masks for fellow survivors.

Residential school survivors, families fill demand for orange masks for Orange Shirt Day https://t.co/SoLkjGXAIL — CBC Indigenous (@CBCIndigenous) September 30, 2020

Other people have used their mask designs to prompt others to learn more about Indigenous issues. Students from Vancouver’s Mulgrave school wore masks with phrases like “Indian Act” and “Red Paper,” as part of an Orange Shirt Day campaign.

Mulgrave's student leaders help us understand and embrace Orange Shirt Day.

Please take some time to build your understanding and reflect on the significance of the words on each mask. pic.twitter.com/ncsCqRx4S8 — Mulgrave Alumni (@MulgraveAlum) September 30, 2020

Face masks themselves are also being dressed up with themed items. Newmarket, Ont. business owners Madeline and Charlotte Kilpatrick of Kilpatrick Sister Creations made a face mask chain for the occasion, with proceeds going to domestic abuse awareness.

Courtesy of Lulu Cfp Facebook user Lulu Cfp shared a photo of her daughter wearing the customized face mask chain, made especially for Orange Shirt Day.

Don’t own an orange shirt or an orange face mask? Beadwork artists like Yukon-based Vashti Etzel of GoldenEye Designs have also made pins of orange shirts that can show support too.

However you wear orange on Sept. 30, it’s important that the spirit of the occasion is recognized and that everyone who participates does their part to ensure the continued safety of Indigenous children year-round.