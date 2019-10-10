NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — A man accused of gunning down a police officer in Abbotsford, B.C., sat in the prisoner’s box without reacting as a judge read out her verdict of “guilty” in his first-degree murder trial. Justice Carol Ross of the B.C. Supreme Court found Oscar Arfmann guilty in the death of Const. John Davidson in 2017. After releasing her decision, the judge approved a motion by Arfmann’s lawyers seeking further assessment of whether the man — who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia — could be found not criminally responsible in the death. The gallery was packed with members of Davidson’s family and dozens of police officers as Ross told the court that the Crown had proven “all the elements of the charge” against Arfmann.

RCMP HO/THE CANADIAN PRESS Oscar Arfmann is seen in an undated RCMP handout photo.

She said there was no reasonable doubt that Arfmann was the man who pulled the trigger, that he knew Davidson was a police officer and that he shot to kill. “There are simply no other plausible theories or other reasonable possibilities based on logical experience applied to the evidence, or the absence of evidence, and not in speculation,” Ross said. Arfmann, dressed in a red sweatsuit, sat with his arms crossed and leaned back in his chair as Ross read her judgment. Defence lawyer Martin Peters filed a motion seeking the assessment. “As you have found him guilty, we now raise the issue of insanity,” Peters told the judge. “The issue becomes for Mr. Arfmann whether he knew what he was doing was wrong.” Accused suffers from mental illness Peters said that before the trial, a psychiatric expert diagnosed Arfmann with schizophrenia and found he suffered the condition at the time of the offence. He told reporters outside court that Arfmann has always said he didn’t commit the crime, so the defence team could not make the argument of not criminally responsible. Arfmann also refused to discuss possible motive with the psychiatrist, who suggested he may do so after a finding of guilt, Peters said. “The hope and the assumption was that the finding of guilt might spur that on,” Peters told the court. Ross approved another assessment of Arfmann, which is to be completed by the end of November and scheduled a possible hearing for Feb. 3 to 29.

Speaking outside the court, Abbotsford Chief Const. Mike Serr said the department was prepared for the decision but it doesn’t feel like justice. “We would have liked closure today, not that there’s ever full closure, but it was difficult and now we’ll just have to wait for the next stage,” he said. Serr, who sat next to Davidson’s wife and three children in the front row, said they gathered immediately after the verdict. “We kind of hoped we’d feel happy about the decision and feel it was a good result. And it was, but nonetheless we felt very heavy.” In closing arguments at the trial, the defence said Arfmann had no motive to kill Davidson and that the Crown’s case depended on conflicting witness accounts. The prosecution said Arfmann ambushed the 53-year-old officer as he got out of his vehicle and shot him twice from behind. Crown attorney Wendy Stephen told the trial that a man matching Arfmann’s description had stolen a vehicle two days earlier, shot at dealership managers who confronted him, left the area, then returned and killed Davidson to escape arrest.

Abbotsford Police Department HO/THE CANADIAN PRESS Const. John Davidson is shown in an undated handout photo.