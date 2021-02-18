It’s just one of countless cultural contributions made by the jazz visionary, whose life story is feted in the latest Heritage Minute. Watch the video below to see the Heritage Minute about Peterson ― the first time Historica Canada has spotlighted a musician in the series.

The video dives deep into Peterson’s roots in the Montreal working-class Black neighbourhood of Little Burgundy. It shows how his father, who was a train porter ― a job that the voiceover notes was one of the few available to Black Canadian men at the time ― sparked his love for music, by bringing home a piano.

“Music would be our ticket out of poverty. I knew we couldn’t afford that piano, so I practiced twice as hard,” Peterson, portrayed by Nigerian-Torontonian pianist Thompson Egbo-Egbo, says in the Heritage Minute. The video was scored by Peterson’s own protégé Robi Botos due to copyright and creative issues.

Viewers see Peterson take to the instrument and show prodigious talent at a young age. Over the course of the 60-second short film, they see him overcome adversities such as segregation in white-dominated clubs, as he goes on to showcase his musical genius to the world.

Heritage Minutes have carved out a special place in Canadian culture. For the jazz musician’s daughter, Céline Peterson, watching her dad’s story celebrated in this way was a source of joy.

“A Heritage Minute on dad. I’m not crying. Not one bit,” she tweeted earlier this month. “This is SO exciting.”

Canada had segregation too

Historica Canada also released a video featuring Céline on Wednesday, where she explained the significance of Little Burgundy to Black working-class Montrealers and Canadian jazz culture at large, which was exempt from segregation policies in other parts of the city.

“In Montreal, there was no formal signage excluding people based on race like the United States, but the day-to-day division was clear,” she said. “In Canada, business owners had the legal right to serve whoever they wanted and license to discriminate.”

Her father faced racist heckling in “white-only” jazz clubs and authorities often used red tape to prevent Black Canadians from owning these establishments. In spite of this, Little Burgundy’s hubs — like the jazz club Rockhead’s Paradise and a Black community centre that Peterson’s sister Daisy took a leadership role in running — flourished as Black spaces where locals could come together.

Rockhead’s Paradise was a jazz club in the Little Burgundy neighbourhood of Montreal. It provided a safe place for Black people in Montreal. The club also gave many up-and-coming musicians, like Oscar Peterson, the opportunity to hone their skills. https://t.co/ImUllhA035 — CanadianEncyclopedia (@CdnEncyclopedia) February 17, 2021

Peterson received high praise from Heritage Minute fans, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and R&B artist Jully Black.

One of the world’s most recorded and celebrated jazz musicians, Oscar Peterson entertained audiences from Montreal to Carnegie Hall - and beyond. This #BlackHistoryMonth, let’s celebrate his unique talent and lasting legacy with this new #HeritageMinute from @HistoricaCanada: pic.twitter.com/iz50G36MMr — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 17, 2021

I LOVE a Heritage Minute! I’m very excited to share a new #HeritageMinute by @HistoricaCanada on renowned jazz pianist Oscar Peterson. From humble beginnings in Montreal, he went on to become one of the most recorded and celebrated jazz musicians of all time. #heritageminutes pic.twitter.com/BwGtUicKSo — Jully Black (@JullyBlack) February 17, 2021

Peterson’s devotion to music unparallelled

Although “Hymn to Freedom” is his most well-known song, Peterson’s other works also paid tribute to places he loved. Like his father did in his profession, Peterson’s album “Canadiana Suite” took people on a “railway journey” across Canada.

The track “Place St. Henri” was inspired by the bustling community Peterson’s West Indian immigrant parents settled in.

He was a mentor for many young Canadian music lovers and taught at York University for several years.

Oscar Peterson was a mentor for the @YorkUMusic Jazz program in the 80's and 90's, and from '91-'94 he served as the Chancellor of York University! Renowned for his ability on the piano, this jazz legend was a torchbearer for Black Canadian musicianship 🎼🇨🇦 #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/dYjrAbajVC — York U AMPD (@YorkuAMPD) February 16, 2021

Archival photo of Oscar Peterson teaching at York University in 1986. One of the @YorkUMusic students was quoted saying, "When you play for Oscar, you play very sincere" ❤️ 🎹 #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/8JRmbfrIlh — York U AMPD (@YorkuAMPD) February 17, 2021

Now commemorated with statues and landmarks across Canada, Peterson left a legacy that continues to make an impact.

In Canada even great Oscar Peterson wears a toque & a mask today. Here's some shots from the archives. pic.twitter.com/iJQQDEHa6J — David Doering (@uncledd62) February 17, 2021