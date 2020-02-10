A surprise sweep for “Parasite” switched up an otherwise predictable Oscars ceremony.

The Korean thriller won four awards, including Best Picture, the first-ever foreign film to win the top award.The movie defied expectations by beating out Sam Mendes’ First World War drama “1917” as well as high-performing blockbusters like “Joker” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

The director of “Parasite,“Bong Joon-ho also won for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, and the movie also took home the prize for Best International Film.

The complete list of 2020 Oscar winners is below.

Best Picture

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

WINNER: “Parasite”

Best Actress

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

WINNER: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Best Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain & Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best Supporting Actress Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” WINNER: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” Florence Pugh, “Little Women” Margot Robbie, “Bombshell” Best Supporting Actor Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” WINNER: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” Best Director Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Sam Mendes, “1917” Todd Phillips, “Joker” Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” WINNER: Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite” Best Original Screenplay “Knives Out” “Marriage Story” “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” WINNER: “Parasite” Best Adapted Screenplay “The Irishman” WINNER: “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker” “Little Women” “The Two Popes” Best International Feature Film “Pain & Glory” (Spain) WINNER: “Parasite” (South Korea) “Corpus Christi” (Poland) “Les Misérables” (France) “Honeyland” (North Macedonia) Best Production Design “1917” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” WINNER: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” “Parasite” Best Film Editing WINNER: “Ford v Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker” “Parasite” Best Cinematography WINNER: “1917” “The Irishman” “Joker” “The Lighthouse” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Best Visual Effects “Avengers: Endgame” “The Irishman” “The Lion King” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” WINNER: “1917” Best Costume Design “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker” WINNER: “Little Women” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Best Makeup and Hairstyling “1917” WINNER: “Bombshell” “Joker” “Judy” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” Best Sound Editing WINNER: “Ford v Ferrari” “Joker” “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Best Sound Mixing WINNER: “1917” “Ad Astra” “Ford v Ferrari” “Joker” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Best Original Score WINNER: “Joker” “Little Women” “Marriage Story” “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Best Original Song “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (“Toy Story 4”) — Randy Newman WINNER: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin “I’m Standing With You” (“Breakthrough”) — Diane Warren “Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez “Stand Up” (“Harriet”) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo Best Animated Feature “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” WINNER: “Toy Story 4” “Klaus” “I Lost My Body” “Missing Link” Best Documentary Feature WINNER: “American Factory” “The Cave” “The Edge of Democracy” “For Sama” “Honeyland” Best Live Action Short Film “Brotherhood” “Nefta Football Club” WINNER: “The Neighbors’ Window” “Saria” “A Sister” Best Animated Short Film “Dcera” WINNER: “Hair Love” “Kitbull” “Memorable” “Sister” Best Documentary Short Subject “In the Absence” WINNER: “Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl” “Life Overtakes Me” “St. Louis Superman” “Walk Run Cha-Cha” With files from Maija Kappler

