Getty Images Florence Pugh, Mindy Kaling, and Kristen Wiig at the 2020 Oscars.

The performances that the Oscars choose to celebrate can often be ... confusing. This year’s list was especially contentious, with snubs including J.Lo’s star turn in “Hustlers” and a complete shutout of the critically-acclaimed “The Farewell.”

But the 2020 Oscars red carpet is another story entirely. We can gawk at the fashion choices made by the rich and famous, regardless of whether our fave is getting rightfully honoured or rudely ignored. We can covet the gorgeous dresses and wonder at the spectacular mistakes, no matter who’s being honoured.

There were a few standout themes in this year’s clothing, including jewel tones, metallic touches, white dresses, and tributes to both Kobe Bryant and the ceremony’s lack of female director nominees.

Check out the best and most surprising outfits from the 2020 Oscars below.

