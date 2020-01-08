JHVEPhoto via Getty Images A Carter's OshKosh B'gosh storefront located in Oakville, Ont. The chain is taking heat on social media over the apparent discovery of unsold clothes in a garbage bin near a Toronto store.

MONTREAL — Children’s clothing chain Carter’s, best known for its brand OshKosh B’gosh, is taking heat on social media over the apparent discovery of unsold clothes that were destroyed and thrown in the garbage. Toronto resident Natasha McKenna posted pictures to Facebook on Tuesday of what look like unsold goods, mostly clothes, in five garbage bags in a public trash bin near a Carter’s OshKosh location at the city’s Dufferin Mall. “I thought, ‘What the heck? This isn’t garbage,’” McKenna told HuffPost Canada.

“As someone who worked retail, I have a lot of sympathy for people who get low wages and ... have to destroy good clothes that could have clothed people in (their) neighbourhood,” she said. In her Facebook post, McKenna said the clothes “weren’t just thrown out, they were destroyed so they couldn’t be used by anyone.” She described “sliced shoes, smashed picture frames, cut-up onesies and ripped-up snow pants and gloves.” McKenna said that after her Facebook post went viral, she was contacted by an individual who identified themselves as a Carter’s employee, saying that staff “are instructed to cut up items that are returned damaged or (are) somehow damaged on the floor.” Watch: Vogue magazine’s Anna Wintour says love your clothes, then pass them on. Story continues below.

Atlanta, Ga.-based Carter’s didn’t immediately respond to inquiries by HuffPost Canada. But it appears the company may be taking the backlash seriously. Brands for Canada — a charity that distributes new, unsold clothes from retail donors — says it has since been in touch with Carter’s representatives, and the company has agreed to distribute their unsold clothes through them. “Once a consumer finds out the company they’re buying from is dumping brand new clothes, they’re not happy. It’s just wrong on so many levels,” Brands for Canada executive director Helen Harakas said in an interview.