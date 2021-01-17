O'Toole: There's 'No Place For The Far Right' In The Conservative Party

The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Dec. 10, 2020.

OTTAWA — Federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says there is “no place for the far right” in the party. O’Toole made the declaration in a statement today in which he lists the numerous ways that he has sought to make the Tories more inclusive and moderate since becoming leader in August.

"I am proud of Canada as a welcoming, modern, and inclusive country.”— My statement. pic.twitter.com/Uu54A34T08 — Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) January 17, 2021

The comments come as O’Toole has faced questions from the Liberals about allegedly Trump-style politics within his ranks, which has resulted in fingerpointing between the two parties. The Liberals have called attention to a since-deleted Tory website alleging the government wants to rig the next election, and a photo of Conservative deputy leader Candice Bergen wearing a Trump hat.