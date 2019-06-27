Ottawa Signs Historic Self-Government Deals With 3 Metis Nations

Sean Kilpatrick/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks at the annual Crown-Metis Nation Summit in Ottawa on June 13, 2019.

OTTAWA — The federal government signed historic self-government agreements Thursday with the Metis nations of Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

The agreements affirm the Metis right of self-government and formally recognize the mandates of the Metis nations in the three provinces.

They further recognize the Metis governments’ jurisdiction in the areas of citizenship, leadership selection and government operations and set out processes for negotiating more areas of jurisdiction in future.

The agreements also spell out the next steps toward formally recognizing Metis governments in Canadian law.