NHL Sees 1st Player Diagnosed With COVID-19

Tom Hanson/The Canadian Press The Ottawa Senators logo is seen here on a red jersey in Ottawa on Aug. 22, 2007. The team has not named who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

OTTAWA — An Ottawa Senators player has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first NHL player to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The Senators did not name the player when releasing the news Tuesday night. The team said in a statement that the player has had mild symptoms and is in isolation. The statement added that the organization is in the process of notifying anyone who has had known close contact with the athlete and is working with team doctors and public health officials.

The Senators have asked all of their players to remain isolated and says its medical staff will be monitoring the health of the players. The NHL suspended its season last Thursday because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Senators played a game in San Jose, Calif., against the Sharks on March 7 despite the county where the arena is located recommending no large public gatherings days earlier. It was one of three NHL games played in San Jose after the recommendation. The Senators stayed in California for games against the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings before the season was suspended.