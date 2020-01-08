Ottawa police say one person was killed and three seriously injured in a shooting in downtown Ottawa this morning.

Acting Insp. Francois D’Aoust says police believe the attack was targeted and there is no “active shooter” in the city.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Officers were called to a building on Gilmour Street at about 7:30 Wednesday morning amid reports of multiple gunshots.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service reported that one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and three others were taken to hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds.