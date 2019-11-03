ASSOCIATED PRESS An otter pictured at the Singapore Zoo. A Vancouver garden is on high alert for an otter believed to have killed six koi in the last few days, one year after a similar incident in the same garden.

For nearly a year, the threat has been dormant. The predator stayed away, and the residents lived in safety.

But the tenuous peace enjoyed by the koi fish in the Vancouver pond came to an end last week with the appearance of an old foe: an otter.

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden in Vancouver’s Chinatown has been closed since Wednesday as staff search for an otter believed to have killed six koi fish. The animal was spotted near three koi carcasses that morning.

This comes less than a year after an otter terrorized the same Vancouver pond. Among the 11 fish the otter killed and ate in 2018 was Madonna, a famous koi who was over 50 years old.

Watch: In Nov. 2018, Vancouver’s Chinatown had an otter problem. Story continues after video.